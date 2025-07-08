South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw NHS Acute Federation shortlisted for two prestigious Nursing Times Awards.

The South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw NHS Acute Federation, a provider collaborative, is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted for two categories at the 2025 Nursing Times Awards.

The recognition comes in response to a ground-breaking digitally enabled paediatric virtual ward pilot project, which has been selected as a finalist in both the Technology and Data in Nursing category and the Nursing in the Community category.

The innovative pilot project, launched as part of the Federation’s ongoing commitment to transforming care through collaboration and technology, is designed to support children and young people to receive hospital-level care in the comfort of their own homes. By combining digital monitoring tools with specialist paediatric nursing expertise, the virtual ward improves patient experience, enhances clinical outcomes, and reduces the need for hospital admissions.

In the planning stages of the pilot it was identified that around 1,400 paediatric admissions across the region could be avoided through the use of virtual ward if it was widely adopted.

The pilot has been delivered through a coordinated effort across two acute trusts in the South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw region, The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust and Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, showcasing a model of integrated care that puts children and families at the heart of service design.

Rotherham Hospital is piloting an admission avoidance service for children with respiratory, digestive and fever-related conditions, delivered by Community Paediatric Nurses and Paediatricians.

Just one month after the virtual ward pilot was launched in Rotherham, a 1% reduction in admissions to Rotherham’s Children’s Assessment unit was recorded with 100% positive clinical outcomes – meaning that children are receiving hospital quality care from the comfort of their own homes.

In Sheffield, the model is aimed at reducing extended stays and providing more flexible, child friendly care. Here, patients with haematology/oncology conditions are managed by specialist nurses, haematologists and oncologists.

This service has seen patients with febrile neutropenia, a complication of cancer treatment, with patients spending an average of 2.8 days on the virtual ward. This equates to almost 17 hospital inpatient days that have been avoided.

Ruth Brown, Lead Chief Executive for the South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Acute Federation and Chief Executive of Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are absolutely delighted to see this pioneering work recognised nationally.

“Our paediatric virtual wards are a shining example of how digital innovation and collaborative working can deliver safe, effective care closer to home. Being shortlisted in two categories at the Nursing Times Awards is a testament to the passion, dedication, and ingenuity of our nursing teams and partners.”

The Technology and Data in Nursing category celebrates projects that demonstrate the effective use of digital systems to support nursing practice, while the Nursing in the Community category honours initiatives that make a significant difference to patient care outside of hospital settings.

The winners will be announced at the Nursing Times Awards ceremony on 22 October 2025 at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London.

For more on the awards please visit the website https://awards.nursingtimes.net/NTAW2025/en/page/home