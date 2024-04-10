Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The services support 90 people with a learning disability and/or autism across Doncaster. Creative Support has delivered the service since 2019, which is currently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by CQC.

As part of the procurement process Creative Support set out its commitment to help build a bright future for Doncaster and play its part in the local community through environmental, employment and wellbeing initiatives.

Creative Support will also continue to support disadvantaged groups into employment - promoting its status as a Disability Confident Employer, working with local partners and providing upskilling development opportunities.

Creative Support’s Management Team in Doncaster said: “We are extremely proud to have been successful in our bid for Doncaster Supported Living Services for the next six years. This means we can continue to provide the outstanding services for the wonderful people we support.

We are also excited to deliver new initiatives to benefit the local environment and economy. We will be working with partners to ensure that our communities are cleaner, greener and safer.”