Skinny Jab Scandal: No Doncaster patients on weight loss jabs, new C4 doc will reveal

A new undercover documentary lifting the lid on weight loss jabs being aired on TV tonight will reveal that Doncaster is just one of a handful of places in the country where the treatment is not being offered by the NHS.

The Channel 4 Dispatches investigation has uncovered a major high street pharmacist selling weight loss jabs to underage teenagers – and also looks at the availability of the jabs across the NHS.

Dispatches asked all 42 Integrated Care Boards how many patients are being prescribed the medication and the documentary will exclusively reveal that in four health board areas and at four NHS hospital trusts no patients at all are getting weight-loss on the NHS.

The four health board areas are: Hampshire and Isle of Wight, Greater Manchester, Kent and Medway and Dorset.

Journalist Ellie Flynn has been investigating the availability of weight loss jabs.

The four hospital trusts are Doncaster and Bassetlaw, University Hospitals Birmingham, York and Scarborough.

The investigation sees a 16-year old undercover reporter purchase weight-loss jabs from Boots on two separate occasions, without any age verification taking place and despite Boots’ policy stating they do not prescribe to under 18s.

The investigation also finds nurses, including those working in the NHS, selling weight-loss jabs privately without conducting appropriate checks.

Speaking about the undercover investigation by journalist Ellie Flynn. Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, said: “It is deeply concerning to hear that more people are accessing weight loss drugs online without proper eligibility and safety checks.”

Exclusive figures obtained from Freedom of Information requests expose a two-tier health system with patients in at least eight areas of the country unable to access weight loss jabs even if they meet NHS criteria

In response to the findings from the investigation, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, said: “These findings are deeply concerning. These are licensed medicines with potentially serious side effects, so it is totally unacceptable for any retailer to prescribe them without the correct medical supervision and ID and age verification.

“Healthcare regulatory bodies such as the GPC have the powers to investigate and act against rogue prescribers. We expect them to do so and have sought urgent assurances that action is being taken in this case.

“There can be real health benefits if these treatments are provided safely to the right patients, but they are not for getting beach body ready, and retailers must act responsibly in prescribing them.”

In response to the Dispatches investigation, Boots said: “Patient safety is our number one priority. We always strive to provide a high quality of care to patients including those whose weight is impacting their health. Although Wegovy is licensed for patients aged 12 and over, our policy is not to prescribe to under 18s.

"Following publication of the updated General Pharmaceutical Council guidance, we have strengthened our ID policy to only accept official photographic ID. We will further review our processes in consultation with GPhC and Care Quality Commission. We urge people not to falsify their health information to obtain any prescription medicine.”

Qualified nurses are allowed to prescribe weight-loss injections. The drugs are only licensed for use by those with a BMI over 30 or those with a BMI of 27 who have certain health conditions.

The Nursing and Midwifery code of practice says nurses should check that drugs ‘serve a person’s health needs’ before prescribing.

To investigate whether NHS registered nurses are meeting safety standards, Dispatches contacted 32 nurses about prescriptions.

One reporter had a BMI of 24.2, and the other a BMI of 23.8 – both well under the minimum requirement. Both reporters lied about their height and weight on the application, to make it look like they were eligible for the drugs.

Three nurses sent prescriptions without any kind of verification of weight. One nurse asked for a video call, but did not question the reporter who was visibly not eligible for the drug, and eventually sent her a prescription for the drug.

Dispatches also discovered exclusive new data that shows there are whole areas of England where patients cannot be prescribed weight loss medications on the NHS, even if they are clinically obese and meet the health service's criteria – including Doncaster.

In the North East of England 68% of adults are obese or overweight, but the majority cannot access jabs on the NHS. Dr Paul Evans, a GP in the town of Gateshead, said: “We’ve had a lot patients who have come to us asking for these jabs for weight loss and so far we’ve had to tell them, ‘I’m sorry but, we can’t do that. This is not the leafy suburbs, this is not the stockbroker belt... So if you want the definition of a two tier health system, this is it.’

Skinny Jab Scandal: Dispatches is available to watch and stream on Channel 4 tonight (Tuesday 4th March) at 8pm.