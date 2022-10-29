A total of 1,284 people have now died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was last updated – up from 1,278 the week before.

They were among 17,436 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Six more Covid deaths have been reported in Doncaster.