Six more coronavirus deaths have been recorded over the latest weekly period in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A total of 1,284 people have now died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was last updated – up from 1,278 the week before.
They were among 17,436 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.
169,882 deaths were recorded throughout England – up from 168,913.