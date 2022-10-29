News you can trust since 1925
Six more coronavirus deaths have been reported in Doncaster

Six more coronavirus deaths have been recorded over the latest weekly period in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
A total of 1,284 people have now died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was last updated – up from 1,278 the week before.

They were among 17,436 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

169,882 deaths were recorded throughout England – up from 168,913.

