Six figure sum to boost physical and mental health of Doncaster town residents

Stainforth

Stainforth is set to benefit from £300,000 worth of funding from the Health Foundation and Local Government Association as part of the ‘Shaping Stainforth’ project’.

The programme provides local councils with funding to work with partners from the local area to improve health and address health inequalities.

Doncaster Council’s Well Doncaster Team will start work on the three year project alongside NHS partners, the community and faith and private sector. The aim is to ‘lay the foundations for long term change’ that will lead to a community that supports everyone to be happy and have good mental health.

The goals are hoped to be achieved through increased engagement and residents having more of a voice, stronger connections between community members, groups and organisations and ‘greater visibility and celebration of assets and heritage’ as well as the development of new ones

Coun Nigel Ball, cabinet member for public health, said: “We are delighted with the funding news and looking forward to working alongside the community and partners as soon as possible to get this exciting project underway based on the themes identified.

“We will be involving and listening to even more local people and partners so that as many people as possible can have a role in Shaping Stainforth.

“I would like to thank everyone for their help so far, we have warmly welcomed and valued their experiences and knowledge.

“Many members of the community and local organisations were involved in the funding bid and it wouldn’t have been possible without their hard work and support.

“Our amazing Young Researchers also did an excellent job of exploring the experiences of local young people and did a great job presenting their findings to decision makers. A thank you also to Stainforth4all for their support.”

If you would like to get involved in the Shaping Stainforth project, please contact Vanessa Powell-Hoyland, Public Health Lead – Well Doncaster, at [email protected]

For more information about the programme, visit www.local.gov.uk/shaping-places-healthier-lives-about-programme

