Sight loss support offered in Doncaster at awareness raising event

An event aimed at raising awareness of the most common cause of sight loss in the UK is taking place in Doncaster this February.

The Doncaster Macular Society Support Group, in partnership with leading sight loss charity the Macular Society, has organised the open day, which takes place on Monday, February 19, 11am to 3pm at the Rail Heritage Centre, Danum Gallery Library and Museum, Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BU.

On the day, members of the monthly Doncaster Macular Society Support Group will be on hand to talk to visitors about the group’s activities, how it helps local people with macular conditions and additional support available in the area.

The event will offer information about age-related macular degeneration (AMD) which is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK, as well as other sight conditions people may have or know of, through friends and family.

A sight loss event is coming in Doncaster to raise awareness of the biggest cause of blindness

Representatives from organisations Partially Sighted Society, Sensory Team City of Doncaster Council, Doncaster Eye Clinic, Practice Plus Group, Optelec Low Vision Solutions, RNIB Community Connection and Deafblind UK will be in attendance to provide information on sight loss support services available locally.

Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces.

Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

Vicky Thompson, Macular Society regional manager, said: “Events like these are a great way to raise awareness of macular disease and highlight the support and help offered by the group.

"We would like anyone affected by macular disease to come along and meet others in the same situation.

“It’s good to be able to learn from each other’s experiences and tips. Peer to peer support can be so helpful – our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.

“If you have AMD or any other macular condition, or if you have a friend or family member who has been affected by sight problems, then please come and see us on Monday, February 19 to find out more, or come to one of our monthly meetings. Friends, family and carers are welcome to join us too.”

The Doncaster Macular Society Support Group meets at Doncaster Catholic Club, Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BY from 11.30am to 1pm every third Monday of the month.

It is one of more than 400 groups of its kind all over the UK and offers information, encouragement and friendship to people with macular disease.

For more information on the group, please contact Vicky Thompson on 07376 398916 or email [email protected]