Search is on to find the region’s top health heroes

A search has started to find the region’s top health heroes with launch of the 2019 Shooting Star awards.

Health Heroes, the national healthcare awards which celebrate individuals, teams and organisations within the healthcare and care sectors, are returning for the fourth year and promise to be bigger and better than ever.

Nominations in eight categories, which recognise the contribution of healthcare workers from a range of facilities across the UK, including those working in the NHS, are being sought from healthcare professionals and members of the public via the dedicated Our Health Heroes webpage.

During his presentation to UNISON members at the awards launch in April, Adam Causon, Executive Director of Skills for Health, said: “As patients, we remember the doctor who operated on us or the nurse who cared for us, but how many of us thank the healthcare assistants who were there to support us, the cleaner who kept the ward clean and safe, or the porter that kept our spirits up as they moved us round the hospital?

“Many of you will know that, behind the scenes, there are thousands of people who work tirelessly to keep the system running smoothly, day after day. Without these people, the NHS couldn’t survive. These are the unsung heroes of the UK’s healthcare sector.

“Our Health Heroes rewards those teams and individuals who go above and beyond their usual remit to deliver high-quality care to their patients and support to one another or their teams. If that sounds like someone you know, please make a nomination.”

Since its creation in 2016 by Skills for Health and the National Skills Academy for Health, Our Health Heroes has recognised more than 90 regional and national winners from all four corners of the UK for their dedication to the care and well-being of patients, colleagues and other staff members.

Thanks to the ongoing support of headline sponsor Health Education England and category sponsor UNISON, the awards have grown again for the fourth year and will now include the Outstanding Contribution Award and Learning and Development Project of the Year Award.

The Apprentice; Workforce Planning Team; Integrated Team; and Clinical Support and Operational Services Support Workers of the Year categories will all return as usual.

Healthcare staff from across the UK can be nominated by line managers and colleagues or members of the public via a simple form on the Skills for Health website.

Entries will be shortlisted and regional winners and finalists will be chosen either by public vote or by an expert panel, before the winners are announced at the awards ceremony in November.

Laura Roberts, Health Education England Director of Skills Development and Participation, said: “Apprentices together with all clinical and non-clinical support workers are a vital part of the healthcare workforce, which is why we are delighted to sponsor the Our Health Heroes again.

“We are passionately committed to ensuring that we have a workforce which reflects the community it serves.

“With a focus on diversity, inclusion and widening participation from disadvantaged or underrepresented groups, our Talent for Care framework supports employers with their workforce supply through programmes such as school’s engagement, volunteering, work experience, pre-employment activity, apprenticeships and access to higher education and registered professions.

“Apprenticeships are a key priority for us and we continue to work with employers, government bodies and trade unions to continue the progression of this important agenda in the NHS.”

The deadline for nominating someone for the awards is midnight on Saturday 29th June and the ceremony will take place on Wednesday 20th November 2019 at London’s Science Museum.

To make a nomination visit www.skillsforhealth.org.uk/ohh website.

To watch a short video taken during the 2018 awards ceremony, visit the youtu.be/HcLnJAf3rho site.