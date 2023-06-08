Rise in visits to A&E at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust last month

NHS England figures show 16,992 patients visited A&E at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in May.

That was a rise of 11 per cent on the 15,280 visits recorded during April, but four per cent% lower than the 17,663 patients seen in May 2022.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in May 2021, there were 16,819 visits to A&E departments run by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust.

Dr Tim Cooksley, president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said the latest data shows an NHS that is under "immense strain and struggling" during a continuous crisis.

He added: "Through the enormous efforts of staff and consideration of patients, many still receive good care. However, this should not be used as a smokescreen for the turmoil beneath and it is no long-term solution."

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 22 per cent were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month – up 10 per cent compared to April, and similar to the number of visits seen in May 2022.

Dr Cooksley added the number of patients waiting more than twelve hours is alarming for this time of the year.

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments from a decision to admit to actually being admitted stood at 31,494 in May, up 17 per cent from 26,899 in April. However, it was down 42 per cent from a record 54,573 in December 2022.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said staff are continuing to deliver improvements despite the NHS continuing to see high levels of demand across urgent and emergency care.

Saoirse Mallorie, senior analyst at The King’s Fund said it seems the national NHS workforce plans is stuck in a loop of being repeatedly promised and then postponed, while patients and staff "continue to pay the price.