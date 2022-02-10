Rise in visits to A&E at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust

More patients visited A&E at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 12:53 pm

NHS England figures show 14,814 patients visited A&E at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in January.

That was a rise of one per cent on the 14,639 visits recorded during December, and 31 per cent more than the 11,319 patients seen in January 2021.

Doncaster health chief calls for poverty action as NHS faces fresh Covid challen...

The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in January 2020, there were 16,106 visits to A&E at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 20 per cent were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 1.9 million visits last month.

That was in line with December, but 43 per cent more than the 1.3 million seen during January 2021.

