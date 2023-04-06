The Office for National Statistics said the data provides understanding of how lockdowns and pandemic restrictions affected behaviour.

Figures from the ONS shows there were 4,666 conceptions in Doncaster in 2021. It was up from 4,490 the year before.

The rate climbed from 81.5 conceptions per 1,000 women in 2020 to 83.5 conceptions per 1,000 women in 2021.

Across England and Wales, there were nearly 825,000 pregnancies in 2021 - up from 818,000 the year before. It was the first increase in the number of conceptions in the last six years.

However, the rate of conceptions has been declining throughout the same period from 78.3 per 1,000 women in 2015 to 71.5 per 1,000 women in 2021.

Of the conceptions in Doncaster in 2021, 29.9 per cent led to an abortion – the highest level in the past decade.

Overall, 26.5 per cent of conceptions in England and Wales led to an abortion.

A spokesperson for the British Pregnancy Advisory Service said the pandemic, and the Government response to it, had a clear impact on women’s pregnancy choices.

They said: "Faced with economic challenges and job insecurity, women and their partners had to make sometimes tough decisions around continuing or ending a pregnancy.

"Unfortunately, financial struggles and a lack of government support, including the two-child limit on financial assistance, continue to force women to choose between ending an otherwise wanted pregnancy or plunging their families in to great hardship."

They added there is no "right number of abortions" and added there is more the Government can do to ensure women make the right decision for themselves when faced with an unplanned pregnancy.

The figures also show there were 113 conceptions among women aged under 18 in Doncaster – a rate of 22 conceptions per 1,000 for the age group.

About 46.9 per cent of pregnancies resulted in an abortion.

The conception rate for women outside of marriage or civil partnership across the two nations rose from 73.4 conceptions per 1,000 women in 2011 to 75.1 conceptions per 1,000 women between in 2021.