Reeling in a big catch for St John's Hospice in Doncaster

For the past nine years Paul, from Mexborough, has organised an annual charity fishing match through his employer, Doncaster-based electrical wholesaler Cefco. It started after Paul’s work colleague Mark Dunning lost his father, Ronald, to cancer. Ronald, from Balby, passed away at the hospice and his wife, Kate, has been keen to support local cancer-based charities.

A proportion of the money raised every year has been split between St John’s and other cancer-related good causes.

Paul said: “We decided to organise a match, provide prizes and charge the fishermen for taking part. The first year about 19 came along, but this year we had nearly 70 join us at Retford’s Hallcroft Fisheries for an absolutely fabulous day.”

Mark and Paul handing over the cheque to Lindsey

It was a family day out for the sporty Finney’s, with Paul being joined by his son Shane and Dad, Derrick, who overcame cancer nine years ago and this year took home a prize for his weighty freshwater haul.

Hospice fundraiser, Lindsey Richards, from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), said: “A massive thank you to Paul, Mark and Kate for continuing to support us in Ronald’s memory and to the fishermen who took part in this year’s brilliant event.

“Over the years, they have raised more than £1,500 for the hospice.”

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) provides a range of mental health, learning disability, drug and alcohol, hospice and community health services across Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.