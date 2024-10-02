Recruitment event opens doors for those looking for a job or to volunteer with the NHS

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 10:16 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 10:16 BST
A South Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire health trust is to hold a special recruitment event on October 14.

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, known as RDaSH for short, will host the event in the Drawing Room at St Catherine’s House, off Tickhill Road, Balby, DN4 8QP. Parking is free and light refreshments will be served.

RDaSH runs a range of mental health, learning disability, drug and alcohol services and community health services.

Rebecca Sanderson, organiser of the event, said: “Are you interested in a career in the NHS? We’re looking for a wide range of people to fill roles including nurses, administrators, peer support workers and also volunteers.

Recruitment event opens doors for those looking for a job or to volunteer with the NHS.

“Ever fancied working or volunteering with us? If so, please come along and meet us in October.”

The event runs from 12.30pm until 3pm and there will be teams on hand to talk about roles available and to give you more information about working or volunteering for RDaSH.

In the meantime, if you want more information email Louise Womersley, Operational Support Manager on [email protected]

