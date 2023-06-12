Recovery Games 2023: An annual celebration of people recovering from a drug or alcohol dependency

The Recovery Games will see hundreds of people meet up at Hatfield Activity Centre to compete in fun packed gladiator style games and obstacle challenges on land and water.

The all-day event, on Saturday 16 September 2023, will bring together people from all walks of life from across the UK to celebrate recovery and wellbeing.

The man who dreamt up the idea, back in 2013, is asking people to save the date, hoping this year’s event will be the biggest and best, with his fingers crossed for over 40 teams and 1,000 people taking part.

A scene from last year’s games

Neil Firbank, Senior Group Work Practitioner at Aspire Drug and Alcohol Services, said: “We’ve come a long way since the launch event 10 years ago when 22 teams and 300 people took part, mainly from South Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire. Since then we have welcomed teams from as far afield as North Wales and Glasgow and for the ‘virtual’ Recovery Games in 2021, when Covid prevented a face-to-face event, we even had a team from Bosnia.

“This year we’re having a strong music focus with top DJs providing a distinctive sound and several new attractions, including axe throwing and, as we’re competing on the same day as the St Leger race day, an inflatable pony chase, which should be a big laugh.

“But, importantly, the key focus of this annual event is the positive message it sends out that there is a way out of a drug and alcohol dependency and those in recovery, taking part in the games, are on that journey and proud of their achievements.”

Aspire is a partnership organisation set up by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and registered charity The Alcohol & Drug Service (ADS).

Entry is free, the action takes place between 10am and 4.30pm and members of the public are very welcome.

Aspire Service Manager, Stuart Green, said: “This is a super event that inspires everyone including family and communities that recovery is possible and closer than you think.

“I love this quote ‘When we recover loudly we keep others from dying quietly’ – bring on the games.”

Tim Young, Chief Executive from the Alcohol and Drug Service agreed that it’s an amazing event.

“The games are a visible reminder of the benefits of recovery. It enables people to enjoy life, have fun and connect”, he added.

For the latest updates and to register a team, follow the Recovery Games on Twitter @Recovery_Games or search facebook @recoverygames.