Recovery Games 10th anniversary celebrations with gladiator battles and obstacle races in Doncaster

The Recovery Games will see hundreds of people come together at Hatfield Activity Centre in Doncaster on Saturday 16 September to celebrate those who are in recovery from drug or alcohol dependency. Teams will take part in a day of fun packed gladiator style games and obstacle courses on the land and water.

The event is free, and spectators can watch the teams compete and take part themselves in the spectacular colour festival. There will live music from Baby-D dance group performing “Let me be your fantasy” and N-Trance an electronic music group known for songs such as “Set you free”.

Neil Firbank, Senior Group Work Practitioner at Aspire, said: “We hope that local people will come along and help us celebrate 10 years of this amazing event. There will be lots to do and see. We have street performers, face painters, there is a children’s mascot, treasure hunt and soft play area. Why not try your hand at a circus skills workshop and listen to some amazing live music. This year will be special as we mark the 10th anniversary of the Recovery Games.”

Scenes from last year’s games.

Stuart Green, Aspire Service Manager, said: “It is very much a family fun day. We know the impact that addiction has on families and communities. The Recovery Games gives us all a chance to celebrate that there is a way out of addiction and that recovery is possible with the right support in place.”

Tim Young, Chief Executive of the Alcohol and Drug Service, said: “Many of the people taking part in the games have achieved so much and are duly proud of their achievements. There are lots of benefits of recovery, both for the person themselves and for those around them. These games are a fantastic reminder of that.”

Entry is free and the action starts at 10am until 5pm and everyone is welcome.

Aspire is a partnership organisation set up by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and registered charity The Alcohol and Drug Service (ADS).