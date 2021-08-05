The 2020 number is the highest since comparable local figures started being reported by the Department of Health and Social Care in 2012.

The statistics for 2020 also show a rise in repeat abortions from 495 in 2019 up to 511 in 2020, with 40.60 per cent of all abortions recorded in Doncaster being repeat abortions.

This represents 15 more repeat abortions than in 2019.

1,258 abortions were recorded in Doncaster in 2020

This is a 3.09 per cent increase from 2019 when there were 495.

A record 210,860 abortions were recorded across England and Wales in 2020, an increase of 1,341 from 2019. 209,917 of these abortions were for residents of England and Wales, an increase of 2,533.

This significant rise in abortions has accompanied Government introducing a temporary measure in March 2020 allowing ‘DIY’ home abortions in England and Wales.

Since ‘DIY’ home abortions were introduced, a number of significant problems have arisen.

A nationwide undercover investigation found evidence of abortion providers putting women at significant risk by not carrying out basic checks before sending them ‘DIY’ home abortion pills.

Spokesperson for Right To Life UK, Catherine Robinson said: “It is a tragedy that 1,258 lives were lost to abortion in Doncaster last year.

“Every one of these abortions represents a failure of our society to protect the lives of babies in the womb and a failure to offer full support to women with unplanned pregnancies.

“Last year we came together as a nation and made great sacrifices to protect the vulnerable from COVID-19.

"Sadly, at the very same time as protecting one group of vulnerable people, we as a society have also ended thousands of young vulnerable lives through abortion.

“This significant rise in abortions coincides with the temporary measures allowing ‘DIY’ home abortions in the UK.

"Since governments permitted ‘DIY’ home abortions, many stories of illegal late-term abortions and safety abuses have come to light.

“We are calling on the UK and Welsh Governments to end these ‘DIY’ home abortion schemes immediately.”