Rate of survival for cancer patients in Doncaster one year on from their diagnosis is still rising

Cancer Research UK said national figures show improvements in cancer survival, yet also highlight disparity across England. The charity said chances of surviving cancer should not vary depending on where patients live.

NHS figures show 72 per cent of people diagnosed with cancer in 2020 in the former NHS Doncaster CCG survived the first year. This is up from a survival rate of 71.3 per cent in 2019 and an increase on 66.8 per cent a decade prior.

Nationally, the one-year survival rate reached 74.6 per cent in 2020 – up from 74.1 per cent the year before and 68.7 per cent a decade prior.

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK chief executive, said despite the data showing improvements in cancer survival in England, there is still "unacceptable" disparity across England.

She said: "Our chances of surviving cancer should not vary depending on where we live."

She added workforce shortages area a critical barrier in deliver timely diagnosis and treatment for cancer patients and called on the Government to publish a fully-costed workforce plan for England to improve staff recruitment and retainment.

The data also shows the one-year survival rate for women with breast cancer in Doncaster increased from 95.5 per cent in 2010 to 97.9% in 2020.

The survival rate for colorectal cancer patients also rose from 74.1 per cent in 2010 to 77.5 per cent in 2020.

In addition, lung cancer patients survival rate was 47.4 per cent in 2020 – an improvement from 36.6 per cent a decade prior.

Health Minister Helen Whately said: "These figures are highly encouraging and support those released earlier this year which show improved survival rates across almost all types of cancer. They are evidence of the great strides being made by the NHS, scientists and our incredible cancer charities."