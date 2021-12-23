Kirstey Peart, was voted as Miss Slinky 2021, and recently married James Hagyard, was named the group’s Mr Sleek 2021, after fellow members found them an inspiration.

The competition recognises those who have transformed both inside and out by becoming healthier and happier, slimmer and more confident.

The national winners of both titles will each win a £3,000 cash price.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Malin presents Miss Slinky with her award alongside consultant John Malin

Youtube Rate my Takeaway star Danny Malin was invited along to present the awards and he took along his trademark table and chair and, in true rate my takeaway style, he sampled some of the Spanish paella prepared by one of the group’s members, Toni, as a taster for the group members.

Both Kirstey and James said they were thrilled to win their respective titles and delighted to have these presented to them by Danny.

Kirstey, who has dropped a couple of a dress sizes, said: “I’m looking forward to Christmas so much this year, knowing that I have the confidence to wear outfits that I could only dream of last year. Now I’ve won the title of Miss Slinky I have even more to celebrate and I know this festive season will be extra special.”

James added: “Being voted for by my fellow group members is incredible because it’s thanks to them and their support – and our consultant John that I got here, especially this year as the pandemic meant that groups had to close and we switched to virtual groups. We all kept each other motivated and inspired throughout, even in tough times. As a man, joining a slimming group can be quite a nerve-wracking decision, yet I can honestly say it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

John Malin, who runs the group said he is extremely proud of both slimmers, adding: “It’s a season for celebration it can also leave many people feeling uncomfortable and out of place at parties, which is just so sad. Our supportive group gives the encouragement and support for each other without any judgement or humiliation.”