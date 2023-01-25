News you can trust since 1925
Public meeting to hear plans for new health centre in Bentley

Patients, residents and the general public are invited to drop-in open meeting in Bentley, Doncaster to hear plans for a new health hub in the area.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 12:58pm

NHS South Yorkshire ICB will present the proposals along with council colleagues and architects for a centre to be built on the site of the former community library in Chapel Street.

The plan is for patients who use the current Don Valley Health Care surgery on High Street and the Ransome Practice on Askern Road, to move to the proposed new building which is set for completion by June 2024.

Patients will still see their own GPs but will have access to more modern facilities and a wider choice of health and local authority services.

An artist's impression of the planned health centre
The drop-in will take place between 3pm and 7pm on Tuesday 7 February at the Homestead Communal Hall, The Homestead, Bentley.

Leaflets explaining the plans will be available along with a survey for people to complete.

