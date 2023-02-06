Public asked once again to use Yorkshire Ambulance Service wisely during industrial action today

Strike action by GMB members and the A&E Operations (frontline emergency ambulances and 999 call handling) and NHS 111 services will be impacted. Minimal disruption is expected to the non-emergency Patient Transport Service (PTS).

This industrial action is part of a national pay dispute with the government.

Union membership in Yorkshire Ambulance Service of GMB is approximately 1,370 staff (out of a workforce of over 7,000).

Everyone is asked to use the service wisely today

A union spokesman said: “Whilst we recognise and respect individuals’ legal right to participate in industrial action, our priority remains ensuring that patient and staff safety, welfare, dignity, and respect are maintained.

"Yorkshire Ambulance Service has put a number of contingency plans in place to allow it to respond to high acuity life-threatening and very serious cases during the strike.

“Discussions between GMB representatives and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service senior management team have resulted in derogations (also known as exemptions) being put in

place.

"For our emergency ambulance service, this will include responding to calls where someone is in a life-threatening condition.”

Nick Smith, Executive Director of Operations at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, added: “During the previous three strike days, the public responded as we’d asked them to and used our emergency service appropriately for very serious and life-threatening incidents.

“This was very helpful and eased the challenges we faced.

“With further industrial action across key services, we will have less resources available to respond to patients on Monday 6 February. Services will be severely disrupted, with the

likelihood of delays in emergency responses and telephone calls to 999 and NHS 111 being answered.

“So, once again, we are asking the public to use our services wisely, but particularly our emergency ambulance service. We will be here for those who really need us, but you

should only call 999 when someone is in a life-threatening or very serious condition as we prioritise our responses.

“Ambulances will still be able to respond during the strike, but this will only be where there is an immediate risk to life. Less serious calls may not receive a response or a significantly delayed response for the duration of the strike action and some patients might be asked to make their own way to hospital, where it is safe for them to so.

“Patients waiting for an ambulance should only call back if their symptoms worsen or to cancel an ambulance if alternative transport has been arranged, so that our lines are

available to take new emergency calls.

