MSI Reproductive Choices, an NGO providing reproductive healthcare, said the Covid-19 pandemic worsened the already overstretched reproductive healthcare crisis, and has left many women struggling to access contraception at all.

UK Health Security Agency figures show 36.7 per 1,000 women in Doncaster in 2021 aged between 15 and 44 were prescribed long-acting reversible contraception in 2021 – which includes the non-hormonal copper coil, hormonal coil, and the hormonal implant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the lowest rate in the area since records began in 2014.

The Covid-19 pandemic worsened the already overstretched reproductive healthcare crisis, and has left many women struggling to access contraception at all

The level fell from a pre-pandemic rate in 2019 when 58 per 1,000 women in the area and from 37.5 per 1,000 women in 2020 when Covid-19 restrictions heavily impacted services.

Across England, about 41.8 per 1,000 women had a prescription for LARC. It was up from 34.6 per 1,000 women in 2020, but still below a rate of 50.8 per 1,000 women two years before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare, part of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said access to a full range of contraceptive methods is a fundamental right.

Dr Janet Barter, President of the FSRH, said: “A combination of funding cuts and fragmented commissioning services means that care is not structured around women’s needs, negatively affecting access to essential healthcare."

Ms Barter added: "We hope to see the Government prioritise the unmet need for contraception and adequately resource sexual and reproductive healthcare services as part of the SRH Action Plan”.

Separate figures show 13.4 per 1,000 women aged under 25 and 30.9 per 1,000 women aged over 25 in Doncaster cited a form of LARC as their main method of contraception in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, the rate of women citing LARC as their main contraception was at it's highest ever at 37.3 per 1,000 for women aged under 25 and 53.4 per 1,000 for women over 25.