People from Doncaster urged to be part of research, as over 3,500 volunteer for health and care studies in the last year.

Doncaster residents are being urged to sign up to a new UK-wide health and care research registry, as part of the nation’s biggest-ever recruitment drive for clinical trials – with figures showing that over 3,500 participants volunteered for health and care studies in the district last year.

The call comes as new figures showed 108,000 people took part in National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) supported trials in Yorkshire and Humber during the last year, (1 April 2024 – 31 March 2025).

Health and care leaders are now calling on residents to register with the NIHR’s Be Part of Research registry. The free online service matches people to suitable studies based on their interests, location, and demographic data, such as age, sex and ethnic group.

More than 56,542 Yorkshire and Humber participants have already joined the service since it began. They join more than over half a million people registered across the UK.

But significantly more people are being asked to sign up to this life-changing service. The campaign, which launched on Monday (16 June), aims to register another 1.5 million people.

People choose conditions for trials they want to take part in, for example heart disease and diabetes. They are then contacted about suitable trials by email - making it easier than ever to find and take part in vital health and care research.

Amber O’Malley, Network Director for the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Research Delivery Network (RRDN) said:

“Once again, the take up and commitment to health and care research from the people in our region is fantastic to see. To know 107,930 people in Yorkshire and Humber took part in vital research and trials to improve health and care for all is truly staggering. I am grateful that as a network we have been able to inspire and create access to this much needed part of our health and care system that truly does change people’s lives.”

In Yorkshire and Humber, many research participants share their story and experiences of being part of a study or trial to showcase the benefits and inspire others into life-changing research.

Elaine Walker, from Bradford, had suffered from the symptoms of brittle asthma, of which there was no cure. With a poor quality of life, Elaine was willing to try anything and took part in a life changing trial that eased the condition and enabled her to live a fuller life. She is now a huge supporter of research, studies and trials, and knows that participation in these can have a life changing impact not only on individuals, but cohorts of people too.

Taking part in health and care research helps develop new treatments, improves the NHS, public health and social care, and saves lives. Everyone can take part in research, whether they have a health condition or not. Some studies seek people without the condition being studied, so researchers can compare them to those who have it.

The studies on Be Part of Research take place in a range of places including hospitals, GP practices, or even from home. For example, by responding to an online questionnaire about a person’s health condition.

Be Part of Research has already been used to enrol more than 90,000 people across the UK to over 100 studies, including the UK’s first norovirus vaccine trial.

Professor Lucy Chappell, CEO of the NIHR and Chief Scientific Adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care, said: “Tomorrow’s treatments are today’s research. We are calling on the British public to sign up to Be Part of Research, our world-leading register, to find studies that they can take part in. Whether you are a healthy volunteer, or have a particular condition, you can be part of research that makes a difference.

"It is vital that health and care research represents society, reflecting the diversity within it to produce the best treatments. Research that includes people from all backgrounds and from across the country will produce findings that benefit and serve everybody. Being a part of research is a great way to get involved and give back in a way that can change lives, accelerate knowledge and benefit us all. Members of the public will be able to use the NHS App and be matched to vital trials through the Be Part of Research service.”

People can sign up to be contacted about studies that are right for them by creating a free Be Part of Research account at bepartofresearch.uk.