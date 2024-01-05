Partner of staff member at Mexborough home raises over £1,000 by biking 80km

The partner of a staff member at a Mexborough home cycled 80 kilometres every day for 30 days and raised more than £1,000.

Rob Pemberton, a groundsman at Pontefract Racecourse, did the challenge to mark 80 years for the organisation where his partner Lindsey Bruce works.

Lindsey works as an administration manager for MHA Swallow Wood and the total amount raised for the home was £1,117.75.

The funds will go towards an interactive tablet which will be used for activities for the residents.

Rob presented the home with a cheque following the conclusion of the challenge. He is pictured with Colin Picken and Eddie Henshaw.

Rob completed the challenge with a bike ride to the home where he presented the cheque to staff and received a certificate for his achievement.

Lindsey says she “didn't expect” Rob to complete the challenge but his commitment to the challenge was something that drove him to complete it.

She added: “I am very proud of Rob and his dedication towards the challenge.

“He told me a few days after he finished the challenge that he was missing it and took me with him on a seven-mile walk.

“He received a lot of support from the local community and from our residents, relatives and staff, which motivated him.

“When he finished the challenge back at MHA Swallow Wood everyone was very proud of him and he deserved the plaudits.

“He is very keen to do something similar like this again.

“We are hoping to purchase the tablet soon and enable our residents to continue living later life well.”