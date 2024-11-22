Part of Doncaster mental health service set to close after NHS funding was withdrawn

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 12:40 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 14:24 BST

A section of a mental health service in Doncaster is set to close after its NHS funding was withdrawn.

Doncaster Crisis Accommodation, run by Rethink, provides short-term accommodation for people experiencing a mental health crisis.

The service, based on Imperial Crescent, has four beds, which can be accessed for a maximum of seven nights, during which time staff provide emotional and practical support over a 24 hour period to assist people using the service to resolve their crisis.

The service also provides a 24 hour helpline which provides support and information relating to mental health issues.

Imperial Crescent.Imperial Crescent.
However, the Free Press has learnt that part of the service will be withdrawn next month due to a lack of funding.

Mark Yates, Executive Director of Operations, Rethink Mental Illness: “We were saddened to learn that the carer support attached to our crisis house in Doncaster would no longer receive funding, and we know this will be disappointing news for those who have benefited from the service. Carers do an incredible job in providing crucial support to individuals living with a mental illness, often under very challenging circumstances. Our charity remains committed to supporting people living with mental illness and their carers as much as we possibly can, through the advice and information we provide nationally as well as our network of groups and services.”

