Orthopaedic Centre at Mexborough sees first patients attend for surgery as service begins

The Dearne Valley based orthopaedic centre specialises in hip and knee replacement and other similar surgeries, including hand and foot and knee and elbow procedures, for residents within the Bassetlaw, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham areas.

Housed next to the Fred and Ann Green Rehabilitation Centre on site, it comprises two state-of-the-art theatre units, two anaesthetic rooms and a recovery suite, in addition to 12 inpatient beds.

In all, five patients attended for surgery on the first day, with a total of 24 patients to be admitted throughout the week. Patients were treated for a range of different procedures, including a total hip replacement, knee replacement and a rotator cuff repair.

Currently, the service can treat up to eight patients a day, as part of five day a week service. It is anticipated that this will increase to nine patients a day, six days a week by mid-2024.

The MEOC will play a significant role in reducing orthopaedic waiting lists and waiting times for local people. In the first year of operation, it is anticipated the centre will undertake around 2,200 orthopaedic procedures, equating to about 40% of the current orthopaedic waiting list.

Andrea Sharpe Deacon from Doncaster was the first patient admitted for surgery at the MEOC. Andrea had a hip replacement and was keen to share her gratitude for a professional and friendly service upon returning from her surgery.

Andrea said: “I cannot fault the service; everyone I have met has been caring and professional. They helped to put my mind at ease before my surgery.”

As a collaboration between three hospital trusts in Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham, patients requiring surgery for orthopaedic procedures will be given the option of choosing to have their surgery at the MEOC service or be treated at their usual hospital.

Elizabeth Copp, also from Doncaster, received surgery on her shoulder and said that she would be happy to recommend the MEOC to her family and friends.

Elizabeth said: “I was hyper anxious before the operation but all the staff I met were supportive and professional and were willing to answer any of my questions. It was a really positive experience.”

Gavin Boyle, Chief Executive of the South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, said: “The Mexborough Elective Orthopaedic Centre is a great example of partnership working between hospitals in South Yorkshire.

“By working together and working differently we can better meet the orthopaedic healthcare needs of our community. This centre will play an important part in helping us to reduce reducing waiting times for surgery and we know how important this is for local people.

“We are committed to providing the best possible care for our communities, and the MEOC is a practical example of how we are working together as an Integrated Care System to do this.”

The MEOC is operated between Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (BH) and The Rotherham Hospital Foundation Trust (TRFT), costing £14.9 million. The project started its planning phase in 2021, completed in December 2023, with the first patients admitted for surgery on 15 January 2024.