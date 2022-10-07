"Only attend A&E in an emergency," say Doncaster hospital bosses as DRI 'swamped'

Members of the public reported a queue of ambulances outside the hospital in Armthorpe Road last night, with one saying: “It was swamped last night.

“The doctors and nurses deserve a medal, honestly. The poor staff get the backlash from this.

"People really should think about going, it is numpties with colds and drug addicts wanting medication.”

A stream of ambulances was pictured outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary last night.

George Briggs, Acting Chief Operating Officer at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: "Throughout the past few days our emergency and urgent services have come under an increasing amount of pressure, with higher than normal Emergency Department attendances and rising levels of COVID-19 infection amongst our communities.

"As a result we have refocused our work to prioritise those with the most urgent need, procedures and appointments related to cancer as well as patients who have been waiting a significant amount of time to undergo elective treatments.

"Additionally, in order to maximise our capacity and workforce, we have stood down non-essential meetings and training.

"We are working hard to keep disruption to an absolute minimum and any individuals affected by these temporary measures will be contacted ahead of time and an alternative date offered.

