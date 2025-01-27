One year on, the Mexborough Elective Orthopaedic Centre is transforming lives and cutting waiting times
Since welcoming its first patient in January 2024, the MEOC has transformed orthopaedic care in the region, delivering over 1,300 life-changing surgeries, including hip and knee replacements, and a range of foot, ankle, hand, wrist, and shoulder procedures.
This pioneering collaboration between Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, and The Rotherham Hospital Foundation Trust operates from a state-of-the-art facility at Montagu Hospital. By focusing solely on elective care, the MEOC ensures uninterrupted service delivery, even during times of high demand.
Angela Schofield from Doncaster, the 100th patient to undergo an arthroplasty on her left hip, said: “My experience was very positive; everyone I met was so good to me.
"I was initially anxious about the procedure, but it turned out to be comfortable, and I was able to go home the same day, which helped me recover in a familiar environment.”
In its first year, the MEOC has performed 1,375 surgeries, reducing waiting lists by around 20 per cent across the three participating Trusts.
The average length of stay is just one day, with 72 per cent of patients discharged the same day as their procedure. Patient satisfaction has been consistently high, with Friends and Family Test (FFT) scores averaging 97 per cent and reaching 100 per cent for three months.
Karen McAlpine, Interim Operational Lead for the MEOC, said: “As we enter our second year, we’re building on this success. With the recruitment of two Orthopaedic Consultants through Barnsley Hospital, we’ll increase our capacity to perform surgeries. We’re also exploring Saturday operations and acquiring equipment to support more complex procedures.”
Innovation remains at the heart of the MEOC. The centre recently introduced the ‘Sip Til Send’ protocol, allowing patients to stay hydrated until their surgery, reducing anxiety and improving recovery. Sister Leah Halkett has designed a visual reminder in the form of coasters to encourage patients to sip water every hour before going to theatre.
Leah said: “Patients have shared that this protocol has made them feel more comfortable. Staying hydrated also helps with recovery, enabling earlier mobilisation and same-day discharge.”
