One in nine patients reported a poor experience with GPs in South Yorkshire this year, new survey results show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The GP Patient Survey, which was carried out by Ipsos for NHS England in February, heard from 18,624 respondents in the NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Service area on their overall experience with their GP.

Of them, 76% said they had an overall good experience with GP services. Meanwhile, 11% reported a poor experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proportion with a good experience was in line with the survey in 2024.

One in nine patients report poor experience with GPs in South Yorkshire.

Across England, 75% of the 702,000 respondents had a good experience at their practice, up slightly from 74% in 2024.

Louise Ansari, chief executive at Healthwatch England, said: "Primary care delivers 90% of the interactions people have with the NHS.

"With public satisfaction in the NHS declining, improvements to how people access care from their GP, pharmacy, dentistry, and other primary care teams is therefore vital."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "It's promising that this year's findings show modest increases in people's overall experiences of GP, including an increase in the number of people given a choice of time, day or location for their most recent appointment, which we know from previous years' results directly links to improvements in overall experience.

"However, our recent research shows there is a gap between the choices people want and the ones they get."

Nationally, the survey found 70% of respondents said their overall experience of contacting their doctor was good, up from 67% in 2024.

In South Yorkshire, this stood at 70% – up from 67% a year earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Gardner, assistant director of policy at the Health Foundation, said: "Shoring up general practice needs to be at the heart of the Government's approach to delivering the 10-year health plan.

"Although improvements are reported in ease of access, over one third of patients still find accessing their general practice difficult, and there are marked differences in experience between those living in the richest and the poorest areas."

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, Royal College of GPs chair, said: "While these figures show things are heading in the right direction, we know that there are still patients who are struggling to access the care they need, despite GPs working to their limits and beyond."

The survey also asked patients about their experience with NHS dentists and pharmacies in South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some 75% said they had an overall good experience with dentists, while 88% reported a good expereince with pharmacies.

Dr Amanda Doyle, NHS England's national director for primary care and community services, said: "The results reflect patients now being able to use the NHS App for more services, better phone systems to easily book an appointment, and the hard work of our general practice teams – but there is still more to do to improve patients' satisfaction and experience.

"We will introduce further improvements including training more GPs and increasing the number of dentists, building online advice into the NHS App, establishing neighbourhood health centres in every community, and making it even easier to see your general practice team when you need to instead of having to turn to A&E."