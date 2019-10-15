Nurse recruitment drive in Doncaster
A Doncaster health trust are looking to recruit around 70 newly qualified nurses as it launches a new recruitment drive.
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) employ over 6,600 people, across three hospital sites in Doncaster, Mexborough and Worksop. Almost one quarter of the workforce is made up of nurses and midwives.
Newly-qualified practitioners are integral to the Trust’s ability to deliver high quality patient care and as such the organisation is looking to recruit the next generation of NHS workers.
Holly Fawley is a Staff Nurse at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and one of the organisation’s newest recruits having joined the Trust in mid-September, she said: “I’d really recommend DBTH as a place to work – everyone that I have worked with so far has been really friendly, welcoming and supportive, making the transition from student to fully-qualified nurse that little bit easier.”
All newly qualified nurses employed at the Trust take part in a ‘Preceptorship Programme’, a scheme to provide support to nurses in their first year in post to help develop skills, maximise their potential and empower them to make a real difference to patient care. Recognised for its innovative and pioneering approach, it was nominated this year for an award by the Nursing Times.
Holly continues: “The Preceptorship Programme at the Trust has been so beneficial in giving me the opportunity to meet with other newly qualified nurses, as well as acting as a forum in which we can share our experiences. The programme involves clinical, classroom-based learning which you can then apply to the ward. It really helps and I would recommend it to those soon-to-qualify!”
David Purdue, Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals, said: “We take pride in attracting and developing the next generation of nurses and midwives as they begin their career in the NHS.”
To find out more about the Trust’s Newly Qualified Nurse opportunities head to www.dbth.nhs.uk.