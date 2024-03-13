Nurse Director receives coveted Gold Award for nurse development and patient safety

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheila was presented with her CNO Gold Award at an online ceremony by Dame Ruth May, Chief Nursing Officer for England on 1 March 2024.

The Chief Nursing Officer Gold Award recognises the exceptional achievements of nurses in their clinical practice, education, research. and leadership.

During her 36 years in the nursing profession, Sheila has made a significant contribution to nurse development and patient safety. She has been a member of NHS England and Improvement Northwest Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Strategic Advisory Group and Assembly to support the NHS to tackle inequalities and take positive action on racism.

Sheila Lloyd pictured with her CNO Gold Award.

Her work as Director of Nursing with the Florence Nightingale Foundation and her NHS Chief Nurse roles has resulted in a legacy of developing, and nurturing many nurses throughout their career which has resulted in great care provided to patients’, families and carers.

Sheila said: “I am very honoured to receive this award. Throughout my career in the NHS, I have had the privilege of working with many exceptionally talented and compassionate people who have inspired me and from whom I have learnt so much. I am proud to be a nurse leader and to have received the CNO Gold Award”

Dame Ruth May, Chief Nursing Officer for England, said: “It was an honour to present Sheila with a CNO Gold Award in recognition of her enormous contribution to the nursing profession. Throughout her career, Sheila has demonstrated incredible dedication to helping tackle inequalities, combatting racism, and supporting the development of others. I know her work and support has made a difference to so many colleagues and teams.”

