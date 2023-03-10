Nurse and grandma of two from Doncaster shortlisted for a top nursing award

Nicola Dyke, aged 56, a health visitor at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, will have her fingers crossed on Friday 23 March when she attends London’s Banking Hall for this year’s British Journal of Nursing Awards.

Nicola, who supports families living in Denaby, Conisbrough and Edlington plus other villages in the South of Doncaster, is one of just three people shortlisted for the Public Health Nurse of the Year award at the prestigious annual event.

Trust Service Manager, Zoe Parker, nominated Nicola her for the award after receiving lots of positive feedback from parents she has supported and following a successful perinatal mental health secondment she undertook as part of an NHS research project.

Nicola Dyke

Zoe said: “Nicola is brilliant at building relationships with families. She has tremendous empathy and has really made a positive impact on many local lives.”

Nicola qualified as a nurse in Cheshire and after her family moved across the Pennines, trained as a health visitor in Doncaster. A mum of three grown up children, including a son who is a paramedic with Yorkshire Ambulance Service, she lives at Barnsley and is based at Denaby’s Springwell Centre, where she currently has a caseload of over 300 families.

