Number of people treated in Doncaster hospitals for Covid nears 7,000
The number of people treated in Doncaster’s hospitals for Covid during the pandemic is nearing 7,000, health chiefs have said.
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has revealed that last week it was close to admitting its 7,000th Covid positive patient for treatment.
More than 4,000 people have been successfully treated and allowed home, while more than 1,000 people have now died from coronavirus in Doncaster.
A spokesman said: “At the time of writing, we are caring for 27 patients with COVID-19.
"We are also just shy of caring of our 7,000th patient with the illness - this is a testament to the incredible work and effort put forward by Team DBTH since March 2020.
"Hopefully our numbers will continue to decline as we head towards the end of summer. Finally a gentle reminder that we still require individuals to wear a mask when coming to our hospitals.”