Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has revealed that last week it was close to admitting its 7,000th Covid positive patient for treatment.

More than 4,000 people have been successfully treated and allowed home, while more than 1,000 people have now died from coronavirus in Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “At the time of writing, we are caring for 27 patients with COVID-19.

Nealry 7,000 have been treated in Doncaster's hospitals for Covid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are also just shy of caring of our 7,000th patient with the illness - this is a testament to the incredible work and effort put forward by Team DBTH since March 2020.