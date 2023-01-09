Doncaster’s Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service staff will be on the NHS Health Bus when it parks up at Denaby’s Asda supermarket on Tuesday, January 17, from 9.30am to 4pm.

The service is joining forces with GPs at Conisbrough Group Practice and Doncaster’s Public Health team in inviting local men to pop-in for a quick chat that could be a lifesaver.

“The aim is to reduce the number of men in the area who die from cancer each year by raising awareness of what to look for and the importance of seeking help quickly if something doesn’t seem right, says Macmillan service lead Joanne O’Marr, from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).

Get on board the health bus

“Our key role is providing health promotion and lifestyle advice, giving people information they need to pick up any changes in their body that could be symptoms of cancer. We can talk to anyone affected by cancer and discuss the support available for patients, carers and family members.

“We know that some men often put off contacting their GP about health issues, but we hope a no appointment needed clinic on board our bus will encourage them to simply drop-in and have a chat. Lung, bowel and prostate cancers, in particular, are prevalent in areas like Denaby and Conisbrough and we can give advice what to look out for. Diagnosing cancer early gives a better chance of a favourable outcome.”

