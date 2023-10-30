NHS surgeon urges people to be aware of breast cancer signs and symptoms
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Cancer Alliance are raising awareness of breast cancer signs and symptoms, and encouraging people to see their GP if they notice any concerning changes to their bodies.
Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the UK, with approximately 1 in 7 women being diagnosed during their lifetime. Whilst breast cancer primarily affects women, anyone with breast tissue can get breast cancer.
The first noticeable symptom of breast cancer is usually a lump or area of thickened breast tissue, but other symptoms to be aware of include:
a change in the size or shape of one or both breasts
discharge from either nipple, which may be streaked with blood
a lump or swelling in either armpit
dimpling on the skin of the breasts
a rash on or around the nipple
a change in the appearance of the nipple, such as becoming sunken into the breast
The symptoms might not be cancer, but if it is, the earlier it’s picked up the higher the chance of successful treatment.
Julia Dicks, Consultant Breast Surgeon and Clinical Director for SY and Bassetlaw Cancer Alliance, said: “Knowing what is normal for your body is important in order to be able to spot any changes and to know if something doesn’t feel right.
“Anyone experiencing breast changes should book an appointment with their GP as soon as possible. It may be nothing serious, but it is always best to get checked.”