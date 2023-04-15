NHS receptionist ‘loses all trust’ in dentists after the loss of mutiple teeth due to poor treatment over 14 years

Two dentists failed to diagnose and treat decay at Mrs Glew’s teeth and also provided poor treatment, including fillings and root canal treatments over a 14 year period.

Mrs Glew has now resorted to costly treatment to recover her confidence, including avoidable root canals and implants.

Mrs Chloe Glew visited Dr Andrew Newton and Dr Lozen Kolev at Westwoodside Dental Practice in Doncaster, between 2004 and 2018.

Mrs Chloe Glew

“I was having ongoing issues with my teeth, suffering from years of pain and treatment which felt never-ending. I attended multiple appointments with the dentists where I was provided with fillings but they didn’t really help with my pain.

"I recall complaining that the gums around my teeth had swollen but I was just provided with antibiotics. The final straw was when I needed a root canal and crown fitted on a particular tooth, which ended up exposed for around five weeks, and had to eventually be removed and replaced with an implant because it wasn’t treated in time”.

Speaking about her experience, Mrs Glew said: “I found eating extremely difficult because I had several of my teeth removed and my confidence took a huge hit, especially when I had a visible silver tooth in my mouth. It felt really horrible and I was constantly thinking people were looking at my teeth”.

She recalled experiencing severe pain in her mouth in 2019 and decided to seek a second opinion. She attended a different dental practice and was X-rayed and given a plan of action. “I have been going to this new dentist now for two years and still find it hard to trust dentists. I’ve had to have specialist root canal treatment and implants , which has cost me tens of thousands of pounds.”

The grossly decayed upper right first molar

Mrs Chloe Glew contacted the Dental Law Partnership in 2019.

Analysis of her dental records revealed that if Dr Newton and Dr Kolev had properly assessed and treated her in a timely manner she would have avoided the development of tooth decay, the need for root canal treatment and the loss of multiple teeth.

Nicholas Hampson of the Dental Law Partnership commented: “The distress and pain our client has experienced was completely unnecessary. If the dentists involved had carried out appropriate consultation and adequate treatment in the first place, her problems could have been avoided.”

The Dental Law Partnership took on Mrs Glew’s case in 2019. The case was settled in February 2023 when the dentists paid £23,000 in an out of court settlement. The dentists involved did not admit liability.

Any patients who believe they may have received negligent dental care should visit dentallaw.co.uk.

