NHS launches campaign for missed MMR vaccines for children in Doncaster

The NHS campaign will see all parents of children aged from six to 11 years contacted encouraging them to make an appointment with their child’s GP practice for their missed MMR vaccine.

Last year the NHS sent texts, emails and letters to parents and carers of 1-5 year olds who were unvaccinated and thanks to those efforts, around a tenth of those children received an MMR vaccine.

Dr David Crichton, Chief Medical Officer at NHS South Yorkshire said: “With Measles cases on the rise across the country it is vital that parents and guardians come forward if their child has not had their MMR jab vaccination to protect our children and vulnerable people.

“As measles is a serious illness and highly contagious, even a small decline in MMR vaccine levels can lead to a rise in cases which can lead to complications. This may make you feel unwell, require a stay in hospital and on rare occasions can cause lifelong disability or death.

“I would encourage parents and guardians to check their child’s red book/vaccination record to see if they are up to date with their MMR vaccinations and to book an appointment as soon as possible if they are invited, to ensure their child is protected.”

Measles is not just a childhood disease and can be serious at any age. If caught during pregnancy it can be very serious causing stillbirth, miscarriage and low birth weight and NHS bosses are urging young adults to catch up on any missed doses before thinking about starting a family.

Two doses of the safe and effective MMR vaccine are needed to provide maximum life-long protection, with the first dose given around the child’s first birthday, and then the second dose given at around three years and four months old.

However it is important to note that anyone can catch up at any age on any missed doses and it’s never too late to protect yourself. The vaccine doses are typically given via a single injection into the muscle of the thigh or upper arm and are usually delivered with their other one year and preschool vaccinations.

Measles, mumps and rubella are highly infectious illnesses that can easily spread between unvaccinated people.

Complications from measles, mumps and rubella can be potentially life changing including blindness, deafness and swelling of the brain (encephalitis).

Data shows that the MMR vaccine is safe and very effective. After two doses:

1. around 99 per cent of people will be protected against measles and rubella

2. around 88 per cent of people will be protected against mumps