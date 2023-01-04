NHS in crisis: 7,000 patients treated at Doncaster hospitals over Christmas and New Year

Figures are massively up on the same time last year as hopsitals and NHS services across the country struggle to cope with increased demand and rising numbers of Covid and flu cases.

A spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “From 24 December to 2 January, our urgent and emergency teams have cared for 5,099 patients - 627 more than the same time last year.”

In the same period, ward teams have cared for 2,051 inpatients.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary remains 'incredibly busy' health bosses have said.

The spokesman added: “For context, that is 204 more than the same time last year.

"Our teams across Doncaster, Bassetlaw and Montagu have worked so hard and continue to do so as we head into the New Year.

"It's been incredibly busy and remains so - please use NHS services wisely and consider if you need to be here - if not, you could be in for a significant wait.

"The local NHS is under the most strain we have ever seen – that’s why we need your help to avoid local services from being overwhelmed this New Year.

“Wherever possible, the best thing everyone can do to help is to keep physically and mentally well. That will help to avoid you and your loved ones needing hospital care in the first place, so please think about things like vaccination as well as staying safe and sensible if you’re still celebrating the festive period.

People are being urged to stay away from A&E for minor ailments and injuries and use other local services instead.

You can receive medical help, by appointment, at the Doncaster Same Day Health Centre.

This is a same day service that can give advice and treatment on minor illnesses or injuries if you are unable to see your GP.

Based in Cavendish Court, South Parade, DN1 2DJ the centre is open from 8am to 8pm. Book an appointment on 0300 123 3103 or ring NHS 111.

