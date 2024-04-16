NHS boss urges eligible Doncaster people to come forward for spring Covid jabs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), this spring’s eligible cohorts include:

Adults aged 75 years and over by 30 June 2024

Residents in care homes for older adults

Eligible people in Doncaster are being urged to come forward for their Spring Covid jabs.

Individuals aged six months and over who are immunosuppressed.

The NHS will invite those eligible, but you don’t need to wait for an invitation to book your Covid-19 vaccine in one of the following ways:

Download the NHS App and make an appointment

Call 119 for free if you can’t get online (translators are available).

Vaccination appointments will start from Monday 22 April. Parents or carers may book a Covid-19 vaccination for eligible children under 16 years on their behalf.

“Covid-19 can still be very dangerous and even life-threatening, particularly for older people and those with a weakened immune system, and over time immunity can fade, so it is vital those who are at higher risk top up their protection,” said Dr Hamish McLure, Regional Medical Director, NHS England North East and Yorkshire.

“The vaccine gives good protection and helps reduce the risk of serious illness or death, needing to go to hospital, catching and spreading the virus, and protects against its different variants,” Dr McLure explained.

This week also sees the start of visits by hard-working NHS vaccination teams to more than 900 older adult care homes in the North East and Yorkshire, as well as eligible household patients.

Data on last year’s spring Covid-19 vaccination programme, collected by the UK Health Security Agency, showed those who received a vaccine were around 50% less likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid for three to four months after vaccination, compared to those who did not receive one.

Dr McLure added: “Getting vaccinated is quicker and more convenient than ever, with sites available across the North East and Yorkshire, including local pharmacies and GP practices. I urge anyone eligible to book their appointment as soon as possible.”