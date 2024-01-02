NHS birthday events raise over £7,000 for Doncaster's hospital charity

Fundraising events hosted throughout 2023 have raised a staggering £7,010 in honour of the NHS’s 75th birthday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Events included two sponsored skydives, ‘NHS Big Tea’ bake sales and raffles.

Ten courageous fundraisers took the leap of faith, jumping from 15,000 ft to raise funds for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Hughes, a Healthcare Assistant in Children’s Outpatients at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI) said on the day of the skydive: “Today was awesome. It’s the best experience I’ve ever had.

A staff member skydives for the NHS 75 in October.

“I was nervous but when it got to it, and I jumped out, it was amazing. Thank you to everyone who donated.”

Luke raised an astonishing £2,284 to fund a sensory room for the department.

In total the skydive events raised £6,410.

From the stroke ward to maternity bereavement services, diabetes ward to pathology, those jumping raised funds for services and departments across the Trust.

NHS Big Tea at the Eye Clinic at DRI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 5 July, DBTH also celebrated 75 years with the ‘NHS Big Tea’ – a weeklong tea party which invites individuals, community groups, schools, and businesses to raise funds for the NHS over a brew and cake.

The total raised across all the tea parties was £1,000.

Participants included Go Green, Crookesbroom Academy and the Eye Clinic team at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Sarah Dunning, Fundraising Manager at DBTH Charity said: “The fundraising efforts of our colleagues and the wider community during this special year has been second to none.

GXO volunteers help give out boxes of tea to staff.

“All funds raised go towards improving our services, supporting colleagues, and bettering the patient experience above and beyond the limitations of NHS funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Without the support of our community, exceptional projects like our recently built maternity bereavement suite, or the beautiful gardens across our sites, would not be possible. Thank you.”

Colleagues at the Trust were also treated with a free box of Yorkshire Tea for their department.

Outside of fundraising events, long-serving colleagues of ten years or more were invited to attend an afternoon tea at Ye Olde Bell in Retford.