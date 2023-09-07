Watch more videos on Shots!

The new low intensity power-assisted exercise circuit provides a full-body workout that is safe for all adult age groups and abilities but with a specific aim to support active aging and those with long-term health conditions stay healthy.

The power-assisted exercise fitness equipment has been especially designed for older and specialist rehab populations. It complements traditional leisure centre fitness kit, helping to provide for a wider section of the community by increasing social inclusion.

Hourly sessions, coached by an expert team of qualified fitness instructors, will take place in the suite that includes a seated 12-station circuit taking approximately 45 minutes to complete. As it is a group session, the sessions provide an opportunity for attendees to socialise and meet new people with similar health conditions.

The new wellbeing suite at Askern Leisure Centre in Doncaster.

Access to the suite, which opens on Monday 11 September 2023, is included in Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust’s (DCLT) Choose Fitness membership scheme or individuals can attend on a ‘Pay As You Go’ basis for £6.50 per session. Places per session are limited so booking will be required either on-line or at the leisure centre.

Chris Wright, head of leisure at DCLT, said: “Here at DCLT we are always looking at new ways we can support our local communities to stay as fit and keep active as possible so we’re really excited to open our new wellbeing suite at Askern which offers a fully inclusive exercise programme that can be used by anyone, irrespective of mobility issues or fitness levels.

“The circuit is scientifically designed to work all the major muscle groups and increase strength and flexibility in a safe and progressive manner. Regular use of the exercise circuit can help facilitate mobility to allow people to perform everyday chores with greater ease.

“It is particularly designed for the over 55s, individuals who struggle with disability, poor mobility and those living with long term conditions and anyone who feels intimidated by a traditional ‘gym’ environment who wants to try a different and fun way to exercise.

“The exercise kit uses power-assisted technology to provide a low-impact full-body workout circuit, that can be adapted by our instructors to provide as much assistance as needed, to make it individual to the needs of everyone. It caters to a wide range of health conditions, including mobility limitations and obesity and those suffering from health conditions such as, MS, ME, muscular dystrophy, Parkinson’s, cerebral palsy or arthritis.

“We hope people will come and give the suite a try and find out how it can be the perfect solution for those looking to stay active as they age or to support long-term health conditions in a social, friendly and supportive environment. Local people can come along and try a class for free, this can be arranged by contacting the leisure centre team.”

The timetable will run seven-days a week, with classes available every day. Numbers are limited and pre-booking is recommended via www.dclt.co.uk