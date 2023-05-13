New way to get mental health support for anxiety and depression is launched in Doncaster

Launched to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week (15 – 21 May), patients of NHS Doncaster Talking Therapies – formerly called Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) - can now use instant messaging to get help with their mental health, thanks to the NHS RDaSH Talking Therapies app.

The app, which has gone live at the same time as the service’s name change, allows for appointments to take place via a secure online chat, which means treatment sessions can take place anywhere that suits the patient.

Kate Ashley, Head of Service for Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s (RDaSH) NHS Talking Therapies services said: “We think this is a brilliant opportunity to increase the ways in which people can access support from our service.

Patients will be able to access therapy on the phone

"We hope it will encourage anyone who is nervous about asking for support or attending face-to-face appointments to seek support from us, as they can self-refer and access their appointment from the comfort of their own home.

“We understand that instant messaging isn’t for everyone though, so we continue to offer a range of treatment options to suit all patients - whether that’s face to face, over the phone, over a video call, in a class or through our new instant messaging app.”

On the name change, Kate Ashley said: “The new name, from IAPT to NHS Talking Therapies, is part of a national NHS England rebrand. The service and support we provide will stay the same, with the added bonus of our new instant messaging option.”

NHS Doncaster Talking Therapies is also relaunching its popular Stress Buster course.

The six-week programme will be held at Liberty Church, Rotherham.

The course, which runs weekly from Wednesday 17 May, is open to anyone who is registered with a GP in Doncaster, Rotherham or North Lincolnshire.

An option to access the Stress Buster course via Teams is available too. To register for the course and to book your place, call NHS Talking Therapies on 03000 211 556.