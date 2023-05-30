HomeFirst, run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), brings together seven services, many of them already existing, under one umbrella service – meaning the nurses and clinicians can care for patients’ needs better.

Services covered are:

A specialist falls service supporting patients at home

RDaSH HomeFirst staff at launch event

An enhanced care home team who will support residents in care homes with their physical and mental health needs

A re-enablement team who will deliver rehabilitation in patients’ homes

Rehabilitation beds at Tickhill Road Hospital, Balby, for patients who don’t need to be in an acute medical care bed, for example at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, but still need stepped down hospital care

A therapy hub which will help patients keep their independence and quality of life

A virtual ward which will deliver face to face and digital monitoring in the home

An urgent community response team who will provide urgent care to patients in their homes.

The HomeFirst service officially launched on May 25 at the National College for Advanced Transport and Infrastructure, Carolina Way, Doncaster.

Cora Turner, the RDaSH Director for physical health services in Doncaster, said: “We know there is no place like home, so we have pulled together key services needed for people to receive the care they need at home, or to help patients get home more quickly from hospital.

"We have excellent feedback on all of the seven services already, but by bringing them together they will be able to offer a better, more streamlined service to Doncaster patients needing support or help in their own homes.”

Toby Lewis, who is the RDaSH Chief Executive, said: "The Trust supports over 30,000 residents every month in our community services for adults in Doncaster. Home First brings together many of our teams to improve quality of care for our patients and to make sure we are working fantastically well with partners and other agencies. This is an exciting moment of change!"

