NHS proposals which aim to drastically improve Doncaster’s patient experience in urgent and emergency care are in need of public feedback.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new plans aim to better triage patients to the right places, whether that be accident & emergency, minor injuries or other NHS facilities.

Fran Joel, chief executive of Healthwatch Doncaster, said: “The hope will be that you walk in and are triaged in the first place and you aren’t sitting and waiting for a doctor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They may suggest getting an appointment with your doctor, or going to minor injuries, or to emergency health care. You will have one place to go, not being passed around the system.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

“It will keep people out of A&E, helping them be more efficient in other places and hopefully reducing waiting times in A&E.”

“We did a short survey over what people want. What we got back was that they wanted a system that worked,” she added.

Healthwatch Doncaster are seeking feedback on the plans to better organise emergency care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fran Joel, CEO of Healthwatch Doncaster, is urging people to give their feedback on the new plans for urgent care in Doncaster. | LDRS

A diagram included in the survey shows how patients may be triaged, whether they call 111, 999 or walk into an “urgent treatment centre”.

Ms Joel says it is believed this new system will put people in the right places for their needs, ensuring Accident & Emergency departments are not filled with patients needing simple GP appointments, or would benefit better from minor injuries treatment.

The NHS website says minor injuries units can treat broken bones, wounds or lacerations, minor burns, sprains and much more – offering services such as stitches, X-Rays and plaster casts.

Healthwatch Doncaster’s feedback survey is live on the organisation’s website.

“Please get in touch with us,” Ms Joel said, “We want to make sure that this service is accessible to all people. We need to hear your voice.”