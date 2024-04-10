New online pharmacy service launches in Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
The New Medicine Service in Doncaster is a free NHS service that provides support for people with long-term conditions newly prescribed a medicine to help improve medicines adherence; it is initially focused on particular patient groups and conditions.
The aim of this service is to improve patient adherence to treatment and subsequently reduce medicine wastage.
Also, to reduce hospital admissions from adverse drug reaction by identifying them in the early stages of the treatment.
During your consultations with the pharmacist, you will be advised on lifestyle interventions that will help with the management of your conditions.
When you are started on a new medicine for Antiplatelet/Anticoagulant therapy, Asthma/COPD, Hypertension or Diabetes, you might be eligible for the New Medicine Service. A member of the team will offer you this service.
They will also ask for your written consent to participate in the service. One of the pharmacists will provide you with some general information about your new medication and the service.
The pharmacist will arrange with you a phone or face-to-face follow-up consultation in two weeks time. Will answer any questions you may have and make sure you are comfortable with your new medications.
During your follow-up consultation, the pharmacists will ask you about how you got on with your medication, explore any issues you might have encountered and provided relevant advice and support.
The pharmacist will arrange a final consultation in 1-2 weeks time to ensure that you full understand your new treatment. The pharmacist will ensure that you aren’t having any adverse effects during the consultation.
Next time you start a new medicine, speak to a member of the team to check if you are eligible.
A spokesman said: “Our aim is to provide fast and convenient delivery services to our patients across the UK.
“Being a delivery-only pharmacy is extremely beneficial for our customers, saving them time and money, all while never having to actually visit a pharmacist. This has significant benefits for patients who struggle to get out and about, or simply don’t have the time to visit a physical store. Best of all, delivery is FREE for every patient and every prescription!
“We pride ourselves on the ability to provide essential NHS services right to your doorstep, without face-to-face contact.
"We are a patient-centred pharmacy. The health and well-being of our patients is our main priority. We strive to provide exceptional healthcare and pharmacy services. All our services are secured in a safe and effective manner.”
They added: “Our friendly and caring team of staff are trained pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, dispensers and delivery drivers. They have a vast wealth of knowledge about medicines and common ailments, and are able to offer support and expert advice discreetly via telephone, email and online video consultations.”
If you would like to book an appointment for this service, please use the booking form at https://donchemist.co.uk/contact-us/. You can also email
[email protected] or phone 01302 965997.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.