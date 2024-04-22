New mental health group is being launched in Armthorpe

New mental health group is being launched in Armthorpe this week.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:57 BST
On Thursday, April 25, SUPPORT (support, understanding, peers helping, play/activities, opportunities, referral, taking care of you) will open its doors.

It will be held at Armthorpe Community Centre every Thursday from 11am-3pm.

Anyone who is struggling with mental health issues, feels lonely, vulnerable or isolated can go along and meet up with the team.

The team - Chris Brodhurst-Brown (secretary), Andy Barrington (chairwoman), Colin Head (vice chair), Carl Hughes (sports and recreation officer), Kev Stothard (accountant), Tim Needham (committee member).The team - Chris Brodhurst-Brown (secretary), Andy Barrington (chairwoman), Colin Head (vice chair), Carl Hughes (sports and recreation officer), Kev Stothard (accountant), Tim Needham (committee member).
Everyone who lives in the village will be welcomed with a friendly atmosphere and can meet up with other people who understand.

There’s also a chance to get a free cuppa and a sandwich.

For more information please ring Armthorpe Community Centre on 01302 830543 or email [email protected].

A spokesman said: “We’re look forward to hearing from you.”

