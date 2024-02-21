News you can trust since 1925
New mental health and wellbeing support website for the people of Doncaster

A new mental health and wellbeing support website has been launched for the people of Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
Donny Dot is a website to inform the public of Doncaster of the mental health and wellbeing support that is available to them, including practical advice and what services are available to them locally, nationally and online.

The platform, that has been commissioned by the NHS South Yorkshire ICB (Integrated Care Board), has been developed and designed to make it as easy as possible for people, whether they are in need themselves or are concerned about someone else, to engage with the online platform enabling them to find the right information they need all in one place, as quickly as possible.

The site covers a range of topics including:

Mental Health

Anxiety, Stress

Depression

Autism

ADHD

Eating Disorders

Perinatal

Dementia

Alcohol

Drugs

Visit https://www.donnydot.co.uk/ for more information and to see how it can help.

