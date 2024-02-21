New mental health and wellbeing support website for the people of Doncaster

Donny Dot is a website to inform the public of Doncaster of the mental health and wellbeing support that is available to them, including practical advice and what services are available to them locally, nationally and online.

The platform, that has been commissioned by the NHS South Yorkshire ICB (Integrated Care Board), has been developed and designed to make it as easy as possible for people, whether they are in need themselves or are concerned about someone else, to engage with the online platform enabling them to find the right information they need all in one place, as quickly as possible.