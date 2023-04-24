New medical imaging room unveiled at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals

This March, DBTH announced the upgrade within the Bassetlaw Medical Imaging Department, comprising of the installation of a completely digital room with bespoke artwork. The successful completion of the works has expanded the service to cover more complex scans and provides a visually pleasing environment for patients and staff.

Open 365 days of the year, the Trust delivers a busy and dynamic medical imaging service with patient referrals from both primary and secondary care, including local GPs, Outpatients and the Emergency Department. Throughout the year the department at Bassetlaw delivers an expert x-ray service to approximately 45,000 patients, including all ages and a wide variety of conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly refurbished space proves to be a great asset to Bassetlaw General Hospital, bringing the room up to modern standards with the installation of a Siemens Ysio Max machine and doubling the number of digital rooms available on site. This advanced digital equipment has increased the precision and speed of examinations with radiographers’ access to unique automation and positioning features to obtain consistently high-quality scans.

X-ray Room 4 featuring the Siemens Ysio Max and new bespoke artwork

Crucially, this state-of-the-art equipment enables the X-ray team to provide a full repertoire of scans to patients, with the ability to perform specialist imaging such as leg lengths and whole spine imaging.

Previously, patients requiring spinal imaging scans for conditions such as scoliosis were referred to Doncaster Royal Infirmary. However, more specialist services can now be offered locally to patients in Bassetlaw, significantly improving patient experience by reducing waiting times and increasing accessibility to care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the new equipment, artwork was commissioned for X-ray Room 4 and the adjacent changing room to create a fun and engaging space for both staff and patients. The bespoke designs, created by local business Keane Creative and installed by SPJ Marketing, aims to help distract patients from the clinical setting, making the experience less dauting for those who may be feeling apprehensive.