New leisure centre app launched to boost the health and fitness of people across Doncaster

Doncaster Culture & Leisure Trust (DCLT) has launched an exciting new app to boost the health and fitness of people across Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Sep 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 10:01 BST
The free DCLT App, which is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, offers a faster and easier way to book classes and activities for both members and pay as you go customers.

From booking a place on a fitness class or dry sports or swim sessions, through to viewing bookings and timetables and keeping up to date through notifications and special offers, the app gives users one place to manage their fitness and leisure plans.

After downloading the app, fitness fans can add their favourite leisure centres including Adwick Leisure Complex, Armthorpe Leisure Centre, Askern Leisure Centre, Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Fitness Village Balby, Rossington Leisure Centre and The Dome.

After downloading the app, fitness fans can add their favourite leisure centres, including The Dome.After downloading the app, fitness fans can add their favourite leisure centres, including The Dome.
Cathy Hinde, head of marketing and business development at Doncaster Culture & Leisure Trust (DCLT), said: “We’re really excited to be launching this fantastic new app for our customers, which is bound to speed up booking processes, help with organisation and give access to fantastic app-user-only offers.

“Our team have been working hard to make this a reality and it’s finally here and will enable us to keep everybody up to date with their leisure activities, helping them to stay healthy and active at the touch of a button.”

Special activities such as Playzone, Big Splash, IceCaps and birthday parties can also be booked through the new app.

To download the app, visit the App Store and search for DCLT, or visit https://www.dclt.co.uk/the-dome/ to find out more.