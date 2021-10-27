New kits to tackle drink spiking in Doncaster pubs

Drink spiking has increasingly been reported across the UK.

The spiking of drinks has become an issue in many nightclubs and some pubs across the country. There is some evidence that it has happened in South Yorkshire as well.

The South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit is committed to reduce all forms of violence, including ‘spiking’.

The South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit are working with Community Safety Partners in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield to discuss financial support to purchase spiking prevention kits’ to provide to relevant venues.

At the same time, the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit will work with the South Yorkshire Evening and Night Time Economy Group, consisting of representatives from South Yorkshire Police, licencing officers from the four local authorities, public health officers and city centre managers to raise awareness around the dangers of spiking.

Graham Jones, Head of the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit, said: “Spiking is another form of violence towards women. Men need to take responsibility for their behaviour and stop treating women in this way.

“I would urge anyone who witnesses someone spiking a drink to report it. You never know it could happen to anyone, including a family member or friend.”

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner added: “Spiking drinks is a horrible practice and we must do everything we can to raise awareness of its possibility and the potential dangers it poses.