New health centre in Rossington – see the plans at a public drop-in
Patients, residents and the general public are invited to a drop-in open meeting in Rossington, Doncaster to hear plans for a new health hub in the area.
NHS South Yorkshire ICB will present the proposals along with council colleagues and architects for a centre which is planned to be built on the site of the former Rossington
Colliery.
The plan is for patients who use the current Rossington Practice on Grange Lane and the West End Clinic on West End Lane, to move to the proposed new building which is set for
completion by June 2024.
Patients will still see their own GPs but will have access to more modern facilities and a wider choice of health and local authority services.
The drop-in will take place between 3pm and 7pm on Tuesday 28 February at Rossington Miners Welfare, West End Lane, Rossington DN11 0DU.
Leaflets explaining the plans will be available along with a survey for people to complete.