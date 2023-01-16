Easily accessed on the ground floor of the Grade 2 listed building, the room has been designed with flexibility in mind – including being a safe space for service users and vocational one-to-one appointments – and can comfortably host up to five people.

It can be hired out by the hour and includes wi-fi, desk working space and comfortable seating, and is located in a quiet area of the house.

The walls feature artwork from Flourish service users, volunteers and other local community groups

The Snug

Every Tuesday and Thursday, the room is being used as a free to access Warm Community Space with games, books and free hot drinks and sandwiches available.

“The Snug is perfect for a smaller team meeting, interviews, meet and greets and other celebratory events, says Flourish Managing Director Laurie Smith.

“It complements our three main conference rooms, the Library, Drawing Room and Dining Room. These rooms are larger in size and can accommodate between five and 80 people in a number of layouts. Audio visual equipment is included in the cost and catering can be pre-booked, or purchased on the day, directly from Café Flourish.”

The Snug costs £10 per hour and can be booked directly via the Flourish house team by calling 03000 212000 or emailing [email protected]

